Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Sept. 21-27, 2017

Farleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan campus has placed several Queens students on its honors list for the spring 2017 semester. To make the honors list, students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours, while students must have a 3.2 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 hours to make the dean’s list.

Students who made the honors list include Richmond Hill’s Ehud Gaon, Ridgewood’s Maksymilian Pikul, Jackson Heights’ Erick Castillo, Queens’ Niska Perpignand, Fresh Meadows’ Alexander Olenick, Flushing’s David Hollander and Far Rockaway’s Nathan Gross, David Frank and Benjamin Munk.

Parker Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation has added Kimeka Randall to its LeadingAge New York IGNITE Leadership Academy, a yearlong leadership program that provides tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to be outstanding in their organizations. Randall joined Parker Jewish Institute in September 2014. She will attend the IGNITE Leadership Academy Class of 2017-2018.

“Kimeka is a high performer with a great future at Parker Jewish Institute,” said Parker CEO and President Michael Rosenblut.

“She is a corporate outreach and development professional with a strong focus in public/community health, program planning, implementation and evaluation, management and research.”

Rockaway Park’s Dominick Borrelli has been placed on the dean’s list at Delaware Valley University for the spring 2017 semester.

A number of Queens students graduated from Monroe College in June during the school’s 84th commencement, including Kew Gardens’ Malika Akhunova; Ozone Park’s Maridania Aybar and Hettimulla Ariyaratne; Woodhaven’s Elizabeth Coughlin, Stephanie Li and Sara Yahia; Forest Hills’ Erika Marks and Monica Pinilla; Rego Park’s Hector Rivera and Franilza Abreu; Richmond Hill’s Hipolito Torres, Luis Mendez, Rohini Budhram, Ashley Samuda and Serbar Teterbas; South Richmond Hill’s Jalil Holloway, Kami Young and Renita Singh; South Ozone Park’s John Albert and Shania Gopaul; Rockaway Beach’s Cesar Obregon; Far Rockaway’s Salina McKnight, Kayla Hooks, Geydy Findlater and Malie Griffon; Astoria’s Franc Blampain, Kowshik Siddique, Georgia Demakakos, Edna Riano Dominique Koonce, Ashley Arrington and Nao Saruwatari; Long Island City’s Tyon Thomas, Tulika Sah, and Digeshkumar Ahir; and Maspeth’s Tyrone Fisher.