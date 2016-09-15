Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Sept 15-21, 2016

Share 0

Local residents were among 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton Dean’s List, which recognizes students for academic excellence during the 2016 Spring semester.

Bridget Buckley of Belle Harbor, who is a sophomore nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; James Buckley of Belle Harbor, who is a junior counseling and human services major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; Tara Burke of Breezy Point, who is a junior nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; James Lopez of Broad Channel, who is a junior psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Madison Montalbano of Rockaway Park, who is a sophomore psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Cynthia Navarro of Rego Park, who is a freshman accounting major in the University’s Kania School of Management; Caitlin Nicosia of Breezy Point, who is a sophomore early and primary teacher education major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; Lauren Pagan of Richmond Hill, who is a junior nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; Nicole Papapietro of Neponsit, who is a sophomore nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; Shannon Roche of Rockaway Park, who is a senior nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; Caroline Strehle of Belle Harbor, who is a senior nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; Mackenzie Thompson of Breezy Point, who is a senior occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; and Shannon Treharne of Rego Park, who is a sophomore nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the spring semester to make the Dean’s List.