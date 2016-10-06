Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: October 6-12, 2016

Share 1

The State University of New York at New Paltz announces the conferral of 227 advanced degrees following the conclusion of the spring 2016 semester.

Among them are Ranjeet Singh of Ozone Park, who earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Hofstra University is proud to announce the Spring 2016 Provost’s List, which recognizes students who have earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

This list includes: Elior Alayev and Aleksey Babadzehanov of Forest Hills; Anil Angad of South Ozone Park; Lubaina Haider of Kew Gardens, Pardeep Kaur of Richmond Hill and Rechel Shiwsankar of Ozone Park.

Several students from the area completed their baccalaureate studies at SUNY Oswego in spring 2016 and were recognized during Commencement in May. These students include: David DelGiorno of Howard Beach, who graduated with a degree in business administration; Shanna Fuld of Howard Beach, who graduated, magna cum laude, with a degree in broadcasting and mass communication; Marta Tomaszewski of Rockaway Beach, who graduated with a degree in biology.

Tufts University recently announced the Dean’s List for the Spring 2016 semester. Among these students are: Benjamin Bornstein of Rockaway Beach, class of 2019; Julia Hackel of Forest Hills, class of 2018 and Rebecca Solomon of Rockaway Park, class of 2016.

Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

More than 3,000 students graduated from Tufts University on May 22, during a university-wide commencement ceremony, with actor and comedian Hank Azaria, a Tufts alumnus, as the speaker.

The graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering included: Marc Yassin of South Ozone Park, with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering; Josue Aguilar of Forest Hills, with a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Rebecca Solomon of Rockaway Park, with a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations,