Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Oct 27-Nov. 2, 2016

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York, announces the recent service accomplishment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their initial commitment to serve community, state and nation.

The newest citizen soldiers to complete Army basic combat training and advanced individual training were welcomed to their units during a New York Army National Guard battle handoff ceremony.

Pvt. Mikhail Kovza from Rego Park, was formally welcomed into the Company A, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Fort Hamilton Armed Forces Reserve Center in Brooklyn.

Pfc. Jonathan Mendez from Ozone Park, was formally welcomed into the Company C, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

Pfc. Adrian Saltos from Ozone Park, was formally welcomed into the 1156th Engineer Company during their transition ceremony on Oct. 16, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

Pfc. Karina Tavarez from Woodhaven, was formally welcomed into the 14th Finance Detachment during their transition ceremony on Oct. 16, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

The ceremony marks their completion of the National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program, a preparatory training program that provides new recruits with training, lessons and skills to excel at their initial military training.

The Soldiers will now embark on their traditional National Guard service to state and nation as part time citizen soldiers.

“The handoff ceremony marks the introduction of our new soldiers to their unit and receiving new shoulder insignia, highlighting the start of their military service here in New York to serve state and nation,” German said. “I congratulate these soldiers for their initial accomplishments in training as their first milestone of a career as a citizen soldier.”

“Every soldier or airman in every unit across our state plays an important role in defending our homeland and serving our nation. We welcome these newest citizen soldiers as part of our New York National Guard family.”

The State University of New York at New Paltz announces the conferral of 227 advanced degrees following the conclusion of the Spring 2016 semester.

Among them are Ranjeet Singh of Ozone Park, who earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.