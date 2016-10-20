Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Oct 20-26, 2016

Share 0

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Jodyann Walker from Forest Hills, and serving with the 145th Maintenance Company is promoted to the rank of private first class.

Ogando Mota from Woodhaven, and serving with the Company B, 1-69th Infantry is promoted to the rank of private.

Lilliana Romero from Rego Park, and serving with the 107th Military Police Company is promoted to the rank of private.

Luis Castro from Richmond Hill, and serving with the 719 Transportation Company is promoted to the rank of private.

Justin Goodridge from Kew Gardens, and serving with the 145th Maintenance Company is promoted to the rank of specialist.

Carlos Nunez from Ozone Park, and serving with the 145th Maintenance Company is promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Braniff Pinzas from Ozone Park, and serving with the 107th Military Police Company is promoted to the rank of private first class.

Oliviaangelia Roach from Ozone Park, and serving with the 14th Finance Detachment is promoted to the rank of private.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

Hofstra University is proud to announce the Spring 2016 Provost’s List, which recognizes students who have earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

This list includes: Elior Alayev and Aleksey Babadzehanov of Forest Hills; Anil Angad of South Ozone Park; Lubaina Haider of Kew Gardens, Pardeep Kaur of Richmond Hill and Rechel Shiwsankar of Ozone Park.