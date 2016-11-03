Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Nov. 3-9, 2016

Share 0

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Richard Dong of Forest Hills, has been recognized by the Liberty League, earning the conference’s Swimmer of the Week, it has been announced.

In the season-opening dual meet, a 187-109 win over RIT in Troy on Saturday, Dong (Forest Hills, NY / Hunter College HS) won all four of the events in which he was entered. Individually, he captured the 100 breaststroke (59.86), 100 butterfly (54.62) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.11). He also helped the 200 medley relay team to a first place finish with a time of 1:37.66.

Dong is coming off a 2015-16 season in which he won 13 individual events with five runner-ups and two third place finishes for a team-best 289 points. He was the Liberty League champion in the 200 individual medley (1:57.07) and 400 medley relay (3:30.50) and the New York State champion in the 200 medley relay (1:34.63). He set personal records in each of his primary events: 58.63 in the 100 breaststroke, 2:08.01 in the 200 breast, 53.66 in the 100 butterfly and 1:57.05 in the 200 individual medley. A three-time Liberty League Swimmer of the Week, Dong also helped the 200 medley relay team to a school record time of 1:24.27.

The computer science major was part of the school record setting 200 medley relay team (1:33.87) as a freshman. Individually, he established personal bests in his primary events at the season-ending New York State Championship Meet. He then bettered his marks in the 100 and 200 breast as a sophomore, going from 59.39 to 59.30 in the former and 2:08.76 to 2:08.39 in the latter. He collected 131 points (1 first, 2 seconds, 4 thirds) as an individual in 2014-15.

Almost 400 students worked as volunteers in areas ranging from media and production to credentialing and ticket distribution during the first presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, held at Hofstra University on Sept. 26.

Along with a month-long series of panels discussions, lectures and performances on important election issues, the volunteer opportunity provided a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience that inspired students to engage in the democratic process and embrace their responsibility as citizens and voters. Hofstra University is the only institution in the nation to host three consecutive presidential debates, and its 2016 debate was the most widely watched in American history.

The following area students served as debate 2016 volunteers

Lexis Mollica of Howard Beach; Amanda Getz of Forest Hills; Tyler Weatherly of South Ozone Park; John Meringolo of Neponsit; and Kirk Galitski of Briarwood.