Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Nov. 10-16, 2016

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Richard Dong of Forest Hills has been recognized by the Liberty League, earning the conference’s Swimmer of the Week. Dong, a captain of the men’s swimming and diving team, is serving this role for the first time.

In the season-opening dual meet, a 187-109 win over RIT in Troy on Saturday, Dong won all four of the events in which he was entered. Individually, he captured the 100 breaststroke (59.86), 100 butterfly (54.62) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.11). He also helped the 200 medley relay team to a first place finish with a time of 1:37.66.

Dong is coming off a 2015-16 season in which he won 13 individual events with five runner-ups and two third place finishes for a team-best 289 points. He was the Liberty League champion in the 200 individual medley (1:57.07) and 400 medley relay (3:30.50) and the New York State champion in the 200 medley relay (1:34.63). He set personal records in each of his primary events: 58.63 in the 100 breaststroke, 2:08.01 in the 200 breast, 53.66 in the 100 butterfly and 1:57.05 in the 200 individual medley. A three-time Liberty League Swimmer of the Week, Dong also helped the 200 medley relay team to a school record time of 1:24.27.

The computer science major was part of the school record setting 200 medley relay team (1:33.87) as a freshman. Individually, he established personal bests in his primary events at the season-ending New York State Championship Meet. He then bettered his marks in the 100 and 200 breast as a sophomore, going from 59.39 to 59.30 in the former and 2:08.76 to 2:08.39 in the latter. He collected 131 points (1 first, 2 seconds, 4 thirds) as an individual in 2014-15.

Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its Spring 2016 Dean’s List. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum GPA of at least 3.5 for the term with a minimum of 15 credits. The following local students have achieved this honor:

Jacqueline Gillen, a member of the class of 2016 from Rockaway Park; Jessica Potter, a member of the class of 2018 from Belle Harbor and Christopher Stokes, a member of the class of 2016 from Breezy Point.