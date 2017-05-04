Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: May 4-10, 2017

Share 0

Maspeth High School senior Azra Hodzic, of Glendale, has been chosen as a recipient of The Dream.US National Scholarship.

She was selected among a group of awardees who demonstrated both the academic potential and determination needed to succeed in college. The national scholarship award will cover her tuition and fees up to a maximum of $12,500 for an associate’s degree and $25,000 for a bachelor’s degree at one of many colleges.

Kiwanis Queens Boulevard and the NYC Partnership for Parks will host an It’s My Park Day on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hoover Park. The event will include a spring cleaning, refreshments, arts and crafts, gifts and games, all of which are free of charge. Participants should meet at Manton Street, between Main Street and 83rd Avenue in Briarwood. For more information, contact Sylvia Sherman by emailing sylsherm@yahoo.com.

Northwell Health will offer free liver screenings at the health system’s ambulatory care center at Queens Crossing, located at 136-17 39th Ave. in Flushing, on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The screenings consist of a blood test to check for Hepatitis B as well as education on liver disease.