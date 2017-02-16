Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Feb. 16-22, 2017

Share 0

South Ozone Park student Jumarlin Echavarria has completed a six-month internship through the Human Needs and Global Resources program in Peru. Echavarria is a student at Wheaton College.

SUNY Geneseo has named several western Queens students to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester, including Forest Hills’ Joseph Koyfman, Alexandr Lyutenskov and Miranda Steinberg.

To make the list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 hours.

Mary Baldwin University has named Ozone Park student Ascharya Balaji to the Honor’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

To be added to the list, students must earn a 3.7 average and complete at least 12 semester hours.

Seton Hall University has added Howard Beach’s Alexandra Hausser to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

To make the list, students must earn a 3.4 grade point average and have no grade lower than a ‘C.’

Howard Beach’s Anthony Markevitch has been named to the Dean’s List at Georgia Institute of Technology for the Fall 2016 semester.

To be added to the list, students must have a 3.0 grade point average.

Ozone Park’s Sabino Gonzalez, a freshman majoring in aeronautical and mechanical engineering, has been named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University.

To be a presidential scholar, students must achieve a minimum 3.8 grade point average and be enrolled in at least 14 credit hours.

The University of Delaware has placed several Queens students on its Dean’s List – which requires that students are enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.3 or above – for the Fall 2016 semester, including Forest Hills’ Ryan Karsten and Julia Ilian and Rego Park’s Rebecca Blackman.

Hofstra University has named several Queens students to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester, including Forest Hills’ Aleksey Babadzhanov and Amanda Getz, Howard Beach’s Erica Brosnan, Nicholas Cerbone and Alexandria D’Attile, Far Rockaway’s Ahmed Maflahi, Kiara Francis, Kayma Jasper and Rosemary Gomez, Kew Gardens’ Ashley Franks, South Richmond Hill’s Harshani Luknauth, Tahminur Rahman and Lalita Molchan, Rego Park’s Jeffrey Paljevic, Ozone Park’s Alexander Poulos and South Ozone Park’s Scott Lakeram and Anthony Ramdhani.

To make the list, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average.

Hofstra University has also added several local students to its Provost’s List for the Fall 2016 semester, including Richmond Hill’s Randy Debideen and Forest Hills’ Valeria Camargo.

Philadelphia’s University of the Sciences has placed Kew Gardens’ Solomon Normatov, a doctor of physical therapy student, on its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

To make the list, students must have a 3.4 grade point average and have no grade below a ‘C.’

The New York National Guard has announced promotions for several local soldiers. Ozone Park’s Giovanni Petrellmackay, who is assigned to Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, has been promoted to the rank of first lieutenant.

Woodhaven’s Jonathan Lopezrodriguez, who is assigned to the 37th Finance Detachment, has been promoted to private first class.

And Forest Hills’ Jodyann Walker, who is assigned to the 145th Maintenance Company, has received a promotion to the rank of specialist.

Clarkson University has added Maspeth’s Henry Cali, a freshman majoring in civil engineering, to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

To make the list, students must achieve a 3.25 grade point average and complete at least 14 credits.

SUNY Geneseo has named several western Queens students to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester, including Middle Village’s Andrew Arcese, Woodside’s Tenzin Gyalpo, Jackson Heights’ Emily Lee Tran, Corona’s Satnam Singh and Sunnyside’s Fatima Elmarakbi. To make the list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 hours.