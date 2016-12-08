Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Dec. 8-14, 2016

Share 0

Konstantina Salales, a Dietetics major from Richmond Hill, was a member of the 2016 SUNY Oneonta women’s cross country team.

The team competed in nine meets this fall and finished second at the SUNYAC Championships. The team finished second at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships and qualified for its fourth straight NCAA championship where they finished seventh.

Konstantina competed in five meets this fall and posted a season best 6K time of 29:13.7 at the Rowan University Border Battle.

Roger Williams University is proud to announce that Jayson Gold-Pambianchi of Forest Hills, earned a B.A. in Psychology.

New York Army National Guard Specialist Sukhreet Kaur, a South Ozone Park resident, has been recognized for her service in Kuwait by General Joseph Lengyel, the top ranking officer in the National Guard.

Kaur is one of 250 members of 369th Sustainment Brigade which is currently deployed in Kuwait in support of logistics operations in the U.S. Central Command area.

Kaur, who enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2014, received a recognition coin from Lengyel during his Nov. 25, visit to the unit’s base in Camp Arifjan. Military leaders present personal coins to troops to recognize them for outstanding performance.

Lengyel is chief of the National Guard Bureau and sits on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The 369th Sustainment Brigade oversees logistics operations of up to five subordinate battalions. The unit mobilized for deployment in September and arrived in Kuwait at the end of October after training at Fort Hood, Texas.

The 369th Sustainment Brigade traces its history back to the 369th Infantry Regiment of World War I.