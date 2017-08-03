Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: Aug. 3-9, 2017

Share 0

Several Queens students graduated in May from SUNY Delhi, including Woodhaven’s Erik Alvarez (bachelor’s degree in construction management—design and build), South Richmond Hill’s Christal Gadsden (bachelor’s degree in restaurant and food service), Jackson Heights’ Juan Molina (who earned an associate’s degree in construction management—design and build), Flushing’s Adam Spangenberg (associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences—general studies), Jamaica’s Dianny Felix (associate’s degree in veterinary science technology) and Springfield Gardens’ Orlett Johnson (who graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing).

Ithaca College has named several Queens students to its dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester—including Forest Hills’ Lindsey Castle, Astoria’s Megan Schumacher, Woodside’s Lindsay Darlow and Kristina Sharra, Jackson Heights’ Sherley-Ann Belleus, Oakland Gardens’ Brooke Shilling and Zachary Myles, Flushing’s Annalise Haldeman, College Point’s Jessica Herman, Fresh Meadows’ John Flynn, Bellerose’s Joseph Smith, Hollis’ Lucas Manfredi and Springfield Gardens’ Kourtney Varcoe.

Richmond Hill’s Nathaly Mucha has been inducted into the Mu Delta Chapter of the Order of Omega Society at the University of Albany. The organization recognizes juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in scholarship, leadership, involvement with their respective organization and on their school’s campus.

A number of Queens students recently graduated from SUNY Oswego during the school’s commencement ceremony in May. Students who received their degrees include Woodhaven’s Sidney Uquillas (who graduated cum laude with a psychology degree); Breezy Point’s Matthew Crockett (business administration degree); Rockaway Park’s Louis Cohen (business administration degree) and Jaime Krasner (broadcasting and mass communication degree); Cambria Heights’ Esosa Uwadiae (who graduated cum laude with a global and international studies degree); Hollis’ Kathleen Christman (who graduated cum laude with a human development degree); Jamaica’s Trecia Jansen (wellness management degree), Roberto Joachim (biology degree), Steven Ramnanan (studio art degree) and Gaitri Rodhan (who graduated magna cum laude with a biology degree); St. Albans’ Thalia Clerveau (marketing degree); and Rosedale’s Keearaha Abrahams (human development degree).