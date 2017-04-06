Forest Hills/South Queens Focus: April 6-12, 2017

Share 0

Delaware Valley University announced that it has accepted several Queens students—including Woodhaven’s Stephanie Diaz and Daniel Nieves and Far Rockaway’s Shalynn Chancy—for acceptance for the fall 2017 semester.

Several local members of the Army National Guard were recently welcomed to their units during a battle handoff ceremony at the Jamaica Armory. Ozone Park’s Pfc. Jovian Miranda joined Company B, 642nd Support Battalion, while Richmond Hill’s Pvt. Luis Castro became a member of the 719th Transportation Company, Richmond Hill’s Pvt. Luis Castrobarreto became a part of Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry and Richmond Hill’s Pvt. Joel Reyescruceta joined Company C, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion.