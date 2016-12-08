Forest Hills Tennis Star Killed In Hit-And-Run

Share 0

BY DAVID RUSSELL

Stefani Lineva of Middle Village was killed in what reports say is a suspected hit-and-run over the weekend. Lineva, 20, graduated from Forest Hills High School two years ago. “I still can’t believe it,” said Michelle Davis, Lineva’s tennis coach at Forest Hills High School. “I can’t even imagine it.”

Davis had never needed to give many instructions as Lineva finished as the runner-up in the PSAL individual finals as a senior.

“There was nothing I could say,” Davis said. “She was so good. It was just moral support. She was fun to be around. She was always smiling, always happy. She probably could’ve coached me.”

Lineva had transferred from Molloy and had been on some travel teams prior to playing for Forest Hills. She then went to Adelphi where she was named NE-10 Rookie of the Year. After two seasons, she transferred to Binghamton University, a Division I school where she was a psychology major. “What made her such a good athlete was her constant commitment to her craft and her dedication to becoming the best athlete she could be,” said Lexis Valentin, a friend of Lineva.

Valentin met her as a student ambassador in eighth grade at Kew Forest when Lineva came for a visit. “What made her such a good friend was her selflessness and her caring personality towards everyone she met,” Valentin said. “Her smile would light up a room and her laugh was contagious.”

Davis didn’t have to worry about Lineva on or off the court. “Besides the fact that she was a phenomenal tennis player, she was just an awesome kid all around,” said Davis, who is now the bowling and women’s basketball coach at Forest Hills. “A true student-athlete, she never got in trouble and was always in class.”

There is an $11,000 reward for information about the hit-and-run, money put forward by Binghamton University, the city of Binghamton and a local businessman, according to a report.