Forest Hills Stadium Announces Summer Lineup

Share 1

Forest Hills Stadium

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The Forest Hills Stadium has slowly been unveiling its summer lineup, and recent additions include two iconic 1980s pop duos, a classic rock band and a popular electronic dance music group.

Last week, the stadium added Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates, who will appear with British band Tears for Fears on June 16. The former duo racked up a slew of number-one hits in the 1970s and 1980s, such as “Sara Smile,” “Maneater” and “Out of Touch,” while the latter was known for the anthemic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout.” The concert will also feature Allen Stone as a special acoustical opening act.

“I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” said Hall. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do. I think everyone is going to love this show.”

Oates, the other half of the best-selling duo, said that he couldn’t wait to get back out on the road, which will lead the group to Queens, in 2017.

“Performing with Tears for Fears will be an exciting and musical experience for me and all the fans,” he said.

And Tears for Fears’ two members— Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith— said they looked forward to touring in the United

States again.

“We’re thrilled to be going out on the road with Daryl Hall and John Oates this summer,” the band said. “We’ve been longtime fans of the band, so it’ll be fun to reconnect and also to see our fans throughout the U.S.”

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale on March 10 at 12 p.m., although American Express card members can purchase tickets earlier on March 7 at 10 a.m. through March 9 at 10 p.m. For more information, visit ForestHillsStadium.com.

“We are excited for the partnership between Daryl Hall and John Oates and Tears for Fears and look forward to a fun summer of music,” added Jay Marciano, chairman and CEO of AEG Live, the producers of the show.

The Forest Hills Stadium’s 2017 concert season also includes The xx on May 19 and 20, EDM dance outfit The Chainsmokers on June 9 and 10, classic rock icons Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on July 26 and 27, Jack Johnson on June 14, Sigur Rós on June 17, Dispatch on July 6, 1980s hit-maker John Mellencamp on July 11 and My Morning Jacket featuring special guest Gary Clark Jr. on July 15.

Reach Jon Cronin at jcronin@queenstribune.com