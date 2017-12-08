Forest Hills Resident Tired Of Accidents On His Block

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

After another near fatal accident on 72nd Avenue in Forest Hills, one resident has said that enough is enough.

Chris Caballero recently started a Change.org petition to get speed bumps put on his street in August. The petition now has more than 1,000 signatures.

He said that during this last “really nasty accident,” during which two cars ended up on the front of his neighbor’s yard, one of the drivers needed police assistance to get his child out of the vehicle since it was sandwiched between a light pole and another car.

Caballero has since gone to Community Board 6 and spoken with Frank Gulluscio, the board’s district manager.

“I walked in to his office and handed him a piece of the Styrofoam bumper [from the car crash],” said Caballero.

Gulluscio said the board authored a letter to the city’s Department of Transportation to look at the street.

“Hopefully, the DOT will take some action,” he said. “We have to be proactive versus reactive.”

Caballero said that Gulluscio told him to reach out to local media, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) and Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia.

Caballero said that the DOT came out and took measurements and he hopes that the agency takes action sooner rather than later.



“Speed humps are the only way to slow down when driving down 72nd Avenue,” he said. “They’re too frequent for them to ignore it. It’s really time for the city to take action to prevent a fatality.”

He believes that an upcoming crash on the block could be fatal.

“It’s not something I’m saying will happen, it’s something that is happening,” he said. “We’ve had seven or eight very close calls.”

Gulluscio said that the DOT told him it would consider the case.

“They were going to take a look at it, haven’t heard back yet,” he said. “[Residents] have a legitimate concern.”