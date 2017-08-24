Forest Hills Petition Calls For Speed Bumps

Share 0

By Jon Cronin Editor

Following a series of crashes near his home, Forest Hills’ Chris Caballero is seeking to amplify the voices of fearful neighbors and community members in order to get speed bumps installed on 72nd Avenue.

“Every day at 5 p.m., you can see cars speed by,” said Caballero, who also recently started a change.org petition to get the attention of elected officials.

Currently, the petition has more than 350 signatures—only five days after its launch—but Caballero is hoping to get closer to 1,000 names on the list “to really get the elected officials’ attention.”

Caballero said that the street is being used as a short cut to beat the lights between Continental Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue. He believes that drivers turn onto Groton Avenue and then speed down 72nd Avenue to Metropolitan Avenue.

“In the year and a half that I’ve lived there, I’ve seen about 10 accidents,” he said.

Caballero said that he could no longer remain quiet after one crash occurred outside his house—near a spot where his children play—on the morning of Aug. 8.

“That was the tipping point right there. My kids were there,” he said.

Prior to the crash outside his home, Caballero said that his wife “almost got mowed down by a school bus” after the bus rolled through a stop sign on 72nd Avenue and hit a car driving on Juno Street.

Caballero said that his wife Marcia took photos of that crash that were shared throughout Forest Hills parenting Facebook pages and the driver of the car reached out to him to thank him for calling attention to it.

“People want change,” Caballero said and added that he has received positive reactions from the community since posting the petition.

He noted that the city’s Department of Transportation contacted him after a recent interview he gave on NY1, but he has not requested to meet with any elected officials, nor have they reached out to him. Caballero hopes to get the attention of Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia and Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills).

He added that he has also seen some “very close calls on the corner of Kessel and 72nd.”

“I hope they respond sooner rather than later when we send them the petition,” he said of the community’s elected officials. “Change does need to happen.”

Caballero said that his neighbors told him that 69th Avenue and Selfridge Street have similar problems.

“There are little problem spots all over the city,” he said. “I’m hoping to inspire others to effectuate change in their areas. [On my street], it’s yield to the driver, not to the pedestrian. “

He believes that at least two speed bumps on the street would effectively slow drivers down.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said. “We just want to make sure our streets are a little safer.”

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.