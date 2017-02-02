Forest Hills’ Lane Towers Sees Major Redesign

Share 1

By Editor JON CRONIN

Construction and sales have begun for the 21 completely redesigned, post-war co-op apartments at Forest Hills’ Lane Towers.

The redesign will be completed by developers Myles Horn, ABC Properties and Fisher Associates, veterans of redevelopment projects around New York City. The building will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Lane Towers is located at 107-40 Queens Blvd., on the corner of 70th Road, right above the 71st Avenue and Continental Avenue subway station with E, F, M and R train access. It is also one block from Austin Street, the major upscale shopping and restaurant hub.

Alex Horn, director of development for ABC Properties, said they are in the process of completely gutting 21 units of the 39 units they own. They currently have three model apartments for viewing, but all 21 will be finished by this summer.

He said the building will be mimicking ABC’s success with Continental Park in Elmhurst and that the intent is to give the area a Manhattan-level look.

“It’s something missing from the area and something the area deserves,” Horn said.

One-bedroom homes are priced at $410,000 to $620,000. Two-bedroom homes are estimated to cost $525,000 to $675,000, while three-bedroom homes are priced at $770,000 to $822,500.

Developers will also begin to completely renovate the exterior façade and lobby in the next couple of months, which should take about a year.

“We have a unique niche, which is helping to reinvent preeminent pre- and post-war buildings in New York City and help them compete in design, finishes and amenities with new development, all the while still affording buyers a more competitive price point,” developer Myles Horn said. “I was raised in Queens and I take great pride in bringing new life to many of the borough’s stately co-op buildings, which have rich histories and are in prime locations in their respective neighborhoods.”

Yael Goldman, associate broker with Nu-Place Realty, which is handling exclusive marketing and sales for the building, said both the property and locale would draw new residents to Forest Hills.

“Lane Towers offers an unusual opportunity to close the gap between new condo construction and older co-ops with great bones that have been upgraded to meet the needs and wishes of today’s buyers,” Goldman said. “Forest Hills continues to be a highly desirable neighborhood, both for residents already in Queens as well as Manhattan and Brooklyn buyers seeking more affordable alternatives and bigger spaces.”

The units’ bathrooms will feature white Nemo Marvel Calacatta Porcelain surrounds and mosaic floor tiles. They boast oversized glass-enclosed showers with top-of-the-line Kohler and Grohe fixtures. Each bathroom will have a custom vanity with an under-mount basin, complete with dovetail drawers and white quartz tops and recessed medicine cabinets.

“Gourmet kitchens marry form and function and they will be equipped with white quartz countertops and backsplashes, contemporary Italian cabinets from Lucenti Interiors and recessed stainless steel sinks. Appliances include a KitchenAid five-burner gas range and convection oven, Bosch or KitchenAid dishwasher, KitchenAid microwave oven and Liebherr refrigerators in most units,” said a spokeswoman for ABC Properties.

Forest Hills residents have a 20-minute commute into Midtown Manhattan via the subway. The new property will be a few blocks from the neighborhood’s Long Island Railroad Station.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Forest Park are both within walking distance, and sports and entertainment venues such as Forest Hills Stadium, Citi Field and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are all nearby.

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at (718) 357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin