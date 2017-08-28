Forest Hills Girl To Sing At US Open

Share 0

By Ariel Hernandez

During 11-year-old Anna Gael Dejano’s summer trip to visit her family in Israel, she received the best news of her life—she was chosen out of more than 300 children worldwide to sing at the 2017 U.S. Open.

“I started jumping up and down,” said Dejano, who lives in Forest Hills. “I was just so surprised that I got in. I was blown away.”

Dejano, who has been singing since age 2, attends PS 157 Stephen Halsey and was informed about the competition by her singing teacher, Marcell Duarte.

Michele Adelson, Dejano’s mother, said that Duarte was optimistic about Dejano being chosen to perform at the U.S. Open, but she didn’t want to get her hopes up. However, when Dejano received an email notifying her that she was picked, her mother said that she felt “it couldn’t be a more relevant time for a child to sing that song, a child whose future we’re ruining.”

A total of 12 children have been assigned to sing “America the Beautiful” once over the course of two weeks at the tennis tournament.

“The whole situation that we are in as a nation and the significance of singing this song means so much to me,” said Dejano. “When I think of the verse, ‘And crown thy good with brotherhood,’ I just feel so sad because the brotherhood we used to have is separated because we’re on the brink of having another war. And all of these people around the nation hating each other—we’re in a unity crisis. It’s very sad.”

Dejano said that during her visit to Israel, she watched the news and saw all the chaos that had taken place in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“It made me sad,” said Dejano. “This song is special to me because at this time everything is messed up in the world.”

Dejano said she hopes that—when she and the other children sing the song—the 20,000 people in the stands at the tournament, athletes and people watching on TV will recognize America’s beauty and learn that “everyone in America has a voice that can make a big difference.”

Adelson said that although her goal for her daughter was for her to become a scientist or pursue math, coding or engineering, she acknowledges Dejano’s passion for singing.

At PS 157, Dejano is not only able to pursue her singing, but she can also take other talent courses if she chooses.

Adelson said that while her daughter is a talented singer, she makes sure that Dejano focuses on science, technology, economics and math (STEM) courses as well.

In regards to her future, Dejano said that she hopes to attend either LaGuardia High School or the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria.

“They will help me with my singing career and I will be able to have more opportunities,” said Dejano.

In addition to singing, Dejano said that her father gives her piano lessons and has introduced her to different instruments.

Although Dejano said that she doesn’t have a favorite artist at the moment, she admires British singer Adele for her unique and powerful voice.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.