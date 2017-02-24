 Forest Hills Chase Bank Robbed on Queens Boulevard

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

A red coat bandit made off with an undisclosed amount of money from a Chase Bank in Forest Hills on Wednesday, police said.

Within the confines of the 112th Precinct at 11:15 a.m., a man entered the Chase Bank and gave a 35 year-old male teller a note demanding money. The followed the direction gave the man an undetermined amount of money.

The man then fled the location on foot. There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

The robber is described as white, approximately 35 years-old, about 175 pounds and last seen wearing a black wool hat and a short sleeved wool red coat.

In December, the police released information about a string of five Chase Bank robberies in Queens and Brooklyn with the same method.

That individual was described as a black male, approximately 35 years old, 6 foot 5 inch to 6 foot 7 inch and weighing approximately 200 pounds. His last robbery was at a Chase Bank on Dec. 20 located at 71-04 Woodhaven Blvd. in Glendale. The man passed a note to the teller demanding money. The employee complied and the suspect fled with $2,000.

That suspect’s first robbery took place on Friday, Sept. 30, at 144-17 Union Turnpike and successfully removed $2,100 in cash. The second robbery took place on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 196-03 Northern Blvd., and removed $5,000 in cash.The third robbery took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 184-01 Hillside Ave. and removed $4,620 in cash. The fourth robbery took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 111-18 Liberty Ave. and removed $1,000 in cash.

The NYPD could not comment on whether or not this new Chase Bank robbery could be connected to the others because it is an open investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.