Forest Hills Bomb Scare

The NYPD is looking for a man who called in a false bomb threat at the 71st Avenue subway station in Forest Hills at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

According to police, the man called 911 using a pay phone at the 71st Avenue subway station and stated that there was a bomb at the station. He pressed the emergency call button on the elevator and said, “The bomb will go off in six minutes and 57 seconds.”

Police immediately closed off the station to traffic, and by 10:40 a.m. they were able to determine that no suspicious packages were found at the location. Train service was then resumed.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50-60 years old, 5’10” and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray jogging pants, glasses, a black hat, black sneakers and a tan backpack. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or can text their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.