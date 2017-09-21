Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Sept 21-27, 2017

Share 0

Several Queens students have been placed on the honors list for the spring 2017 at Farleigh Dickinson University’s Florham campus—including Whitestone’s Richard Posch, Bellerose’s Emily Noblesala, East Elmhurst’s Alexis Pryce, Queens Village’s Vaniah Howell and Laurelton’s Margaly Monelus. To make the honors list, students must have a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours.

Parker Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation has added Kimeka Randall to its LeadingAge New York IGNITE Leadership Academy, a yearlong leadership program that provides tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to be outstanding in their organizations. Randall joined Parker Jewish Institute in September 2014. She will attend the IGNITE Leadership Academy Class of 2017-2018.

“Kimeka is a high performer with a great future at Parker Jewish Institute,” said Parker CEO and President Michael Rosenblut.

“She is a corporate outreach and development professional with a strong focus in public/community health, program planning, implementation and evaluation, management and research.”

Farleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan campus has placed several Queens students on its honors list for the spring 2017 semester. To make the honors list, students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours, while students must have a 3.2 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 hours to make the dean’s list. Students who made the honors list include Fresh Meadows’ Alexander Olenick, and Flushing’s David Hollander.

A number of Queens students graduated from Monroe College in June during the school’s 84th commencement, including Fresh Meadows’ Kevin Vidal and Daniel Ilano; Flushing’s Yeseul Kim, Mohammed Uzzaman, Hwayoung Lee, Ricardo Nan, Vivian Fung, Wangjie Lian, Mital Patel, Xueliang Zhang, Sunilkumar Patel, Soham Brahmbhatt, Mahesh Dobariya, Lincoln Dulaurier, Sadia Ferdous, Melissa Hopson, Haruka Ichimiya, Shan Liu, Henilkumar Patel, Hardik Patel, Jigar Patel, Shailee Rasania, Caridad Robles, Harsh Shah, Bansari Shah, Binbin Wang, Pooja Raval and Jitendra Srivatsav; Douglaston’s Chariee Fincher; Bayside’s Anita Mara; Bellerose’s Elizabeth Arvelo-Reyes and Chaitalibahen Patel; College Point’s Hao Lu; Oakland Gardens’ Theresa Ortigoza; and Little Neck’s Marzya Sdrewski-Thailer.