Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Sept. 15-21, 2016

Michelle Kwong of the RIT women’s crew team was named to the 2016 National Invitational Rowing Championships All-Academic Team on Thursday, May 19.

For a student-athlete to be recognized to the NIRC All-Academic Team, they must have completed one full-year at their institution (freshmen and first-year transfers are not eligible), maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.35 and be recognized as a varsity letter winner.

Assumption College has announced that Lisbeth Sosa, of Jamaica Estates, a member of the Class of 2016, was one of 561 students named to the College’s undergraduate Dean’s List for the Spring 2016 semester.

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Assumption students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester. The Dean’s List is announced twice every academic year, once at the completion of the fall semester, and again at the completion of the spring semester.

Several area students at SUNY Oswego achieved Dean’s List recognition for earning a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79 in Spring 2016.

Frederick Torres of Bellerose, a sophomore majoring in broadcasting and mass communication; Emmy Liang of Flushing, a sophomore majoring in broadcasting and mass communication; Katherine D. Cortez of Little Neck, a sophomore majoring in zoology; Gabrielle M. Prusak of Little Neck, a senior majoring in journalism; Jonathan Arcese of Oakland Gardens, a sophomore majoring in broadcasting and mass communication; Rachel P. Zurita of Oakland Gardens, a senior majoring in communication and social interaction.

Oswego students earning a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 were recognized on the college’s President’s List.

Mia Polizzotto of Beechhurst, a senior International Relations major was named to the Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania.

Justin Wong, a resident of Oakland Gardens, has recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the Spring semester.

Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 6,220 students in May 2016. Receiving degrees were: Flushing residents Kaiyi Hu, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Business Administration and Management; Jennie W. Chan, Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language and Literature; Michelle Leon, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Cum Laude; Benjamin M. Wang, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Charles D. Chung, Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Cum Laude; Eric Wang, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Mathematics; Megan Y. Luong, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Business Administration and Management, Cum Laude and Cynthia Lock, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude.

The State University of New York at Geneseo has announced its Dean’s List for the Spring Semester 2016. To be on the list, a student must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Jane Mathews and Merin Varghese of Floral Park; Jee Hye Choi of Whitestone; Hannah Loo, Tiffany Huang and Ivy Wang of Flushing; Judy Choi, Jessica Looks, Nicole Hong and In Kyung Song of Bayside; Yoona Kim of Little Neck and Isaac Park of Little Neck; Alexandra Alimaras of Douglaston and Faith Chojar of Oakland Gardens.

Eitan Freund, 29, of Holliswood, was one of 43 Hofstra University students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa on May 4. Eitan is a member of Hofstra’s Class of 2016 with a major in Engineering Science.

Over 760 students received degrees at York College of Pennsylvania’s commencement exercises on May 14.

Hannah Beard of Flushing graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Mia Polizzotto of Beechhurst graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations/Spanish.

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York, announces the recent service accomplishment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their initial commitment to serve community, state and nation.

The newest citizen soldiers to complete Army basic combat training and advanced individual training were welcomed to their units during a New York Army National Guard battle handoff ceremony.

Pfc. Daniel Diaz from College Point was formally welcomed into Company B, 101st Signal Battalion during their transition ceremony on May 15 at the Fort Hamilton Soldier Readiness Center in Brooklyn.

The State University of New York at Potsdam will recognize more than 1,000 candidates for graduation during the College’s Bicentennial Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 21. The graduating Class of 2016 will be honored at a special ceremony befitting SUNY Potsdam’s 200th anniversary.

This year’s graduates include:

Jean-Michael Huallanca of Flushing, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Speech Communications and Danielle Sandow of Fresh Meadows, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature/Writing.

Christopher Khalil of Whitestone, a sophomore at Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), has been named to the third quarter President’s List for the 2015-16 school year. Christopher is the son of Mr. Wanas Anis Khalil and Mrs. Naima Sastre of Whitestone, NY.

To be named to the President’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 4.0 or above for the quarter.

A total of 1,469 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2016 semester. The following area students were named to the Spring 2016 SUNY Oneonta Dean’s List:

Christine Garcia of Glen Oaks; Daniela Gazal, Julia Rosa, Sarah Solomowitz and Amy Piekarsky of Bayside; Sarah Ho, Liana Walter and Devin Rama of Flushing; Katrina Koyfman, Thomas Pagan, Diana Reisert and Alexa Pappas of Whitestone; Patrick McGuirk of College Point; Nicholas Cataldo, Jung Yon Lim and Jamie Lauer of Fresh Meadows and Kara Siegel of Hollis Hills.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Madelyn Wang of Flushing, graduated from Champlain College with a degree in Psychology on May 14.

The following students have achieved High Honors at Utica College in Utica, NY:

Lulu Zhang and Melissa Olivieri of Flushing and Elizabeth Magallanes of Fresh Meadows.

Students must be enrolled full time and obtain a grade point average of 4.0 to achieve High Honors.