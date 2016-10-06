Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: October 6-12, 2016

Share 1

Nina Lygeris of Flushing, is one of 10 Alvernia students among the first class of Real World Experience Award recipients this Fall.

A senior studying Biochemistry at Alvernia, Lygeris will use award funds for an internship at Red Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Schuylkill Haven, Pa..

The new awards are provided through the university’s Real-World Experience program, geared to expand students’ access to experiential learning opportunities in all academic areas.

Students applying for Real World Experience Awards receive up to $2,000 to support participation in a variety of opportunities, including Alvernia’s Washington Center program, undergraduate research, studying abroad, distance internships, alternative break experiences and service-learning. Importantly, the awards will not reduce the amount of any financial aid students already receive.

Vicotria Zezula of Flushing, has been named to the 2016 SUNY New Paltz Women’s Tennis team.

The Hawks are eyeing their 15th-straight trip to the SUNYAC title match as the squad gears up for the 2016-17 season.

Under the guidance of 19th-year head coach Rob Bruley, the Hawks have finished either first or second in the conference since 2002 and are looking to hoist their first SUNYAC title since 2010-11. “Our number one concern is to start the season off on a high note,” Bruley explained.

“Getting into the crucial SUNYAC Pool play and getting a high seed and our main focus is getting to the conference championship and winning it all.”

More than 500 students earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2016 semester at SUNY Canton.

Among those to receive this prestigious honor was Raven B. Giribaldi of Fresh Meadows. Giribaldi is a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major who graduated from Francis Lewis High School in 2015. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who earned least a 3.25 on a 4.0 academic scale.

The following students have made the Dean’s Honor List at Utica College in Utica, NY. Students must be enrolled full time and obtain a grade point average of 3.4 to make the Dean’s List:

Matthew Bustamante and Lisa Peterson of Bayside; Deaan Jagroop of Little Neck and Timothy J. Hwang of College Point.

The State University of New York at Geneseo has announced its President’s List for the Spring semester 2016.

Tessa Horn of Flushing is among those who made the list.

To be on the list, a student must have achieved an A in all coursework (4.0 grade point average).

Just over 700 students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2016 semester.

Steve Cardozo of Glen Oaks, who studies Computer Science; Matthew Yip of Oakland Gardens, who studies Mathematics; Tong Chang of Oakland Gardens, who studies Aeronautical Engineering and Barry Hu of Flushing, who studies Computer Science.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who maintain grade-point averages of a minimum of 3.0 out of a possible 4.0 and have no grades below “C.”

Helen Li, a Flushing resident, was named to the 2016 Spring semester Dean’s List at Simmons College in Boston. Her major is Web Design & Development. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences in May, magna cum laude.

To qualify for Dean’s List status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Hannah Loo from Flushing, has been named a Presidential Scholar for the 2016-17 school year at SUNY Geneseo.

Loo is among 15 new Geneseo Presidential Scholars, top-achieving members of the senior class who also serve as ambassadors for the college. They represent a variety of academic areas and exemplify the college’s institutional values.

To receive the honor, a student must hold a minimum grade point average of 3.6 and demonstrate academic achievement across the curriculum, affirming Geneseo’s values of excellence and innovation. Examples of such achievement could be involvement in major directed studies, substantial overseas studies, independent research, conference presentations, significant artistic projects and/or record of creativity.

They also must demonstrate an active involvement with the community.

Christina DiMartino of Whitestone was named to the Merrimack College Dean’s List for Spring 2016.

The College of Saint Rose in Albany, announced that Andrew Mancini of Bellerose is one of 143 students honored for outstanding academic achievement.

Mancini received the Outstanding Senior in Communication Sciences and Disorders Award at the annual Honors Convocation held on the Saint Rose campus. Outstanding Senior Award recipients have at least a 3.50 grade-point average and meet other criteria specified by the departments in which they study.

Elayne M. Pereira, a resident of Bellerose, has recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the Spring semester.

Two College Point residents have recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the Spring semester. Students recognized for this honor include: Green C. Kim, Sharon Kim.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring 2016 Semester:

Rudolph Gainey of Glen Oaks; Destyne Marrero, Caitlin Cervello and Jaylene Rubio of Flushing; Caline Gin of Hillcrest and Brandon Ho of Little Neck.

Loyola University Maryland recognized its graduating class of 2016 at its 164th commencement exercises on May 21. The following local students have achieved this honor and indicated that Loyola can release their directory information:

Frank Lomuscio of Douglaston received a BBA degree in Business Administration and Marilena Orfanos of Flushing received a BA degree in English Literature.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce that the following students qualified for the Spring 2016 Dean’s List:

Gabrielle Didonato of Whitestone; Joseph McManus of Bayside; and Alyson Tom of Fresh Meadows.

To make Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.4 GPA and can get no grade lower than a C.

Christina Wylie of Whitestone, for Nursing has been cited for academic achievement for the Spring 2016 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.