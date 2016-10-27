Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2016

Share 1

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Specialist Chengjun Piao from Flushing, has reenlisted to continue service with the Company C, 1-69th Infantry.

Specialist Daniel Lin from Bayside, has reenlisted to continue service with the Company C, 101st Signal Battalion.

“New Yorkers count on our citizen soldiers to be ready and be there when disaster strikes,” German said. “And our nation counts on our soldiers when duty calls for overseas service. I congratulate our members for choosing to stay in service and striking that balance between military duties, education or employment commitments and family obligations.”

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York, announces the recent service accomplishment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their initial commitment to serve community, state and nation.

The newest citizen soldiers to complete Army basic combat training and advanced individual training were welcomed to their units during a New York Army National Guard battle handoff ceremony.

Pfc. Junho Oh from Little Neck, was formally welcomed into the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade during their transition ceremony on Sept. 11, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

Pvt. Kevin Huang from College Point, was formally welcomed into the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery during their transition ceremony on Oct. 16, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

Pfc. Prawarna Kindelpitilya from Queens Village, was formally welcomed into the Company B, 642nd Support Battalion during their transition ceremony on Oct. 16, at the Jamaica Armory in Jamaica.

“The handoff ceremony marks the introduction of our new soldiers to their unit and receiving new shoulder insignia, highlighting the start of their military service here in New York to serve state and nation,” German said. “I congratulate these soldiers for their initial accomplishments in training as their first milestone of a career as a citizen soldier.”

“Every soldier or airman in every unit across our state plays an important role in defending our homeland and serving our nation. We welcome these newest citizen soldiers as part of our New York National Guard family.”