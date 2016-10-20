Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Oct. 20-26, 2016

Share 0

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Sergeant Thomas Lee from Flushing, has reenlisted to continue service with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade.

Sergeant First Class Jorge Lopez from Whitestone, has reenlisted to continue service with the 24th Civil Support Team (Weapons of Mass Destruction).

Specialist Eugene Porterfield from Flushing, has reenlisted to continue service with the Battery B, 1-258th Field Artillery.

Private First Class Giancarlo Schimmenti from Bayside, has reenlisted to continue service with the 1156th Engineer Company.

Sergeant Omar Tsatsis from Fresh Meadows, has reenlisted to continue service with the Company C, 2-108th Infantry.

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Ruben Kimyagarov from Queens Village, and serving with the Company G (Forward Support Company Field Artillery), 427th Brigade Support Battalion is promoted to the rank of Private First Class.

Alexander Cheung from Bayside, and serving with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-69th Infantry is promoted to the rank of Private First Class.

Marissa Egipciaco from Flushing, and serving with the Headquarters, 27th Finance Management Battalion is promoted to the rank of Private First Class.

Alan Rinconvalencia from Flushing, and serving with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-69th Infantry is promoted to the rank of Specialist.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.