Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Nov. 3-9, 2016

Share 1

Almost 400 students worked as volunteers in areas ranging from media and production to credentialing and ticket distribution during the first presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, held at Hofstra University on Sept. 26.

Along with a month-long series of panels discussions, lectures and performances on important election issues, the volunteer opportunity provided a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience that inspired students to engage in the democratic process and embrace their responsibility as citizens and voters.

Hofstra University is the only institution in the nation to host three consecutive presidential debates, and its 2016 debate was the most widely watched in American history.

The following area students served as debate 2016 volunteers: Jing Jing Chen of Bayside;

Matthew Siano and Rita Cinquemani of Whitestone; Emily Bravo and Matthew Lish of Flushing; Gulnoza Azieva of Fresh Meadows; Deeptika Chhetri of Bellerose; and Rachel Dao of Bayside Hills.

Hundreds of SUNY Buffalo State students volunteered at community organizations in Buffalo, New York, as part of the college’s “Bengals Dare to Care Day 2016.”

The following students were among them:

Sherifat Alaka, Guy James and John Wesh of Queens Village; Yuan Jin of Flushing; Taktuk Taktuk of Jackson Heights; and Mariah Rosario of College Point.

Loyola University Maryland has announced the members of its spring 2016 Dean’s List. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, with a minimum of 15 credits. The following local students have achieved this honor:

John Marchisello, a member of the class of 2017 from Bayside; Katherine McKay, a member of the class of 2019 from Flushing; Erin Pellegrino, a member of the class of 2019 from Douglaston; Jamie Reinah, a member of the class of 2017 from Whitestone and Stefanie Wolf, a member of the class of 2017 from Little Neck.