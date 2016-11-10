Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Nov. 10-16, 2016

Share 0

The School of the Arts at Dean College will perform “Into the Woods,” beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 20. Dean College is proud to announce that Viguens Louis of Queens Village will have a principal role in the production.

One of Sondheim’s most popular works, “Into the Woods” is a musically sophisticated show. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Noah Pan of Oakland Gardens has been selected for a weekly award by the Liberty League for an outstanding effort in swimming & diving.

In a 201-93 dual meet victory at Ithaca College, Pan (Bronx High School of Science) earned Liberty League Swimmer of the Week after he won four events, including two individual victories, to lead the Engineers. He started the afternoon by helping the 200 medley relay team to victory in a time of 1:37.44. He went on to capture the 100 (52.58) and 200 (1:57.06) backstrokes before swimming on the victorious 400 free relay team (3:12.73) to finish the day. An electrical engineering major, Pan opened the season with three victories in a dual meet win over RIT (187-109). He was part of the 200 medley relay team (1:37.66) that was first to touch the wall and then won in both the 100 (53.25) and 200 (1:58.92) backstrokes.

Both of Rensselaer’s swimming & diving teams are back in action on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they welcome Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) for a dual meet. The men’s team looks to extend its winning streak to 12 straight, while the women look for their 14th win in the last 15 meets.

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s oldest technological research university. For nearly two centuries, the Institute has been a driving force behind breakthroughs in engineering and science in virtually every arena-from transportation and infrastructure to business, medicine, outer space, and cyberspace.