Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: June 29-July 5, 2017

Flushing’s Arslan Arif has been named to Husson University’s president’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To make the list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.8 and complete at least 12 graded credit hours.

Several Queens students have been named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University for the spring 2017 semester—including Whitestone’s Wezi Bota (who is majoring in biochemistry), Corona’s Tanveer Kalo (majoring in government), Ridgewood’s Anna Mikolajczak (majoring in English), Jamaica’s Zara K. Martin (majoring in performance and communication arts) and St. Albans’ Sarah Heywood (majoring in psychology and performance and communication arts).

Boston University has named several Queens students to its dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester—including Oakland Gardens’ Sueun Hong, Sabrina Huang, Jeffrey Lin, Vigunthaan Tharmarajah and Justin Wong; College Point’s Andrea Cheng; Flushing’s Nicholas Boukis, Courtney Liang, Saira Majid, Megan Wong and Helen Zou; Fresh Meadows’ Elton Cheung; Bellerose’s Elayne Pereira; Astoria’s Kamilla Bernardes, Vassileia Kazee, Nicholas Niculescu, Sui Fung and Justin Wong; Elmhurst’s Shimrani Banik, Danny Chen, Tyler Chin, Christina DeSimone and Vinay Khemlani; Sunnyside’s Elliott Weinstein; Jackson Heights’ Montana Rispoli; Rego Park’s Eric Chan, Elizabeth Didykalo and Su Htwe; Forest Hills’ Rohan Shetty and Maggie Wu; Ozone Park’s Kirk Jagdeo; Howard Beach’s Danielle Fitzpatrick; Rockaway Park’s Christine Cincotta; Hollis’ Quazi Johir, Morgan D. Lee and Brian Yap; and Rosedale’s Keena Anthony. To make the list, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student.

Several Queens students also recently graduated from Boston University—including Briarwood’s Matthew Pinheiro and Kew Gardens’ Anna Yang.

College Point’s Xulan Deng, a senior at Clarkson University who is majoring in biomolecular science, has been awarded the Egon Matijevic Endowed Chemistry Scholarship, which recognizes an outstanding undergraduate student majoring in chemistry.