Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Jan. 19-25, 2017

Deborah Kosnar of Flushing, who is majoring in psychology, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Fall 2016 semester.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Quebec and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain and more than 60 online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates.

SUNY Canton students receive Part Time Honors for their academic success during the Fall 2016 semester. Part Time Honors recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credits of course work. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as the top awards given for academic success during a semester at the college. Among those to receive Part Time Honors at SUNY Canton are:

Moriah Spellman, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major, from Flushing. Spellman is a 2013 graduate of unknown.

Selveta Djokic, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major, from Fresh Meadows. Djokic is a 1990 graduate of Franklin K. Lane High School.

Jennifer Dimaggio-Campos of Flushing, was named to the Champlain College Trustee’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Dimaggio-Campos is majoring in Economic Crime Investigation.

Students on the Trustee’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of Specialist Mario Rijodiaz from College Point, has reenlisted to continue service with the 133rd Quartermaster Support Company. It is in recognition of his continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. James Qu, a Flushing resident, was among the members of the 369th Sustainment Brigade who met with the top enlisted Soldier for Army Logistics in the Middle East on Dec. 29, 2016.

Command Sgt. Major Edward Bell, the Command Sergeant Major of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, visited the 369th Sustainment Brigade’s headquarters at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait to meet with soldiers there.

Daniel Chi and Kristen Janousek of Flushing, was named to the Dean’s list at Lehigh University attained in Fall 2016.

This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Kimberly Newman, a exploratory student from Fresh Meadows, was inducted into the Oracle Honor Society. The Oracle Honor Society is a historic Ithaca College honor society that recognizes academic excellence.

New students who achieve a GPA within the top 10 percent of students in their academic school after completing two full semesters at the college are invited to accept membership into the society.

The University at Albany congratulates more than 3,500 students who were named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Local students include:

Abraham Panicker and Jay Patel of Floral Park; Tiffany Manley and Sheneil Riley of Queens Village; Oladipo Alao and Fan Lin of College Point; Antonio Iacobelli, Ziwei Su, Tara O’Sullivan and Bianca Pappalardo of Whitestone; Wilson Yong, Kerryann McKeown, Adi Porat, Christopher Roman, Alejandro Wong, Yichen Hu, David Jiang, Annie Lin, Lawrence Kim, Joshua Vergara, Jeffrey Chow, Jaisean Jeffries and Eric Lu of Flushing; Aneta Golaszewski, Garrett So, Matthew Hong and Melody Tien of Bayside; Reid Schnitzer, Patrick Dougherty and Sharon Zhong of Little Neck; Sue Jean Kim and Molly Strauss of Oakland Gardens; Alex Levin of Douglaston; Nicole Tsaltas and Russell Chin of Bayside Hills; and Farren Chan of Fresh Meadows.