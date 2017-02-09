Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Feb. 9-15, 2017

Share 0

Paul Smith’s College has named Flushing’s Harrison Sopp, who is majoring in forestry, to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

To be added to the list, students must earn a 3.3 grade point average. Sopp was also named an Adirondack Scholar, having achieved a cumulative average of at least 3.8.

Several Queens students met their requirements for graduation following the Fall 2016 semester at SUNY Oneonta, including Beechhurst’s Chloe Currie (who earned a BS in psychology), Glen Oaks’ Christine Garcia (who earned a BA in anthropology), Little Neck’s Scott Silver (who earned a BS in communication studies) and Whitestone’s Nicole Barbera (earned a BS in communication studies).

Flushing’s Joseph Saccente, who is majoring in civil engineering, has been named to the Dean’s List for high honors for the Fall 2016 semester at the University of New Hampshire.

To receive high honors, students must have at least a 3.6 grade point average and be enrolled in 12 or more graded credits.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute has named Little Neck computer science major Bailey Sheridan to its Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

The school’s list is compiled based on the amount of work completed by students at the A level in courses.

The University of Delaware has placed a number of Queens students on its Dean’s List – which requires that students are enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.3 or above – for the Fall 2016 semester, including Oakland Gardens’ Harry Chen, Glen Oaks’ Damaris Sierra, Whitestone’s Lanie Ann Pires, Floral Park’s Carly Mauss, Little Neck’s Thomas Giusetti and Louisa Portnoy and Bayside’s Alexa Trontz, Melissa Buchner, Robben Adar and Emily Becker.

The University of Hartford has added several Queens students to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Those named to the list include Flushing’s Michael Kohler and Jaylene Rubio.