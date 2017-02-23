Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Feb. 23-March 1, 2017

Share 0

Shabbat For Scouts

All Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Venturers, Sea Scouts and their families are invited to attend an event at The Reform Temple of Forest Hills, located at 71-11 112th St. in Forest Hills, at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Scouts who have earned a religious emblem— such as Maccabee for Tigers and Wolves, Aleph for Bears and Webelos, Ner Tamid for Boy Scouts and Etz Chaim for older Boy Scouts, Sea Scouts and Venturers— will be recognized during the service. Attendees are encouraged to wear their uniforms to the service. Refreshments will be served after the service.

The College of Saint Rose in Albany has named Little Neck’s Vincent Ferry and Flushing’s Jillian Foley to its Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To make the list, students must have a 3.5 grade point average with no ‘D’ or ‘F’ grades and no incompletes.

The University of Albany has added several students from northeast Queens to its student body, including Bayside’s Marcello Russo, Flushing’s Wanqi Ren and Qiange Huang and College Point’s Karla Silva.

Flushing’s Arslan Arif has been named to Husson University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To make the list, students must earn a 3.6 grade point average.

Bayside’s Gabriella De Vito has been granted the presidential scholarship to study healthcare science at Alvernia University this Fall. She is currently a senior at Archbishop Molloy High School. To earn the $17,500 scholarship, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average and minimum SAT score of 1130.

Flushing’s Brandon Roldan has earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel and resort management from the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi.

Whitestone’s Christina Wylie, who is working towards a bachelor’s degree in nursing, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi. To make the list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average.

SUNY Delhi student Shelby Farrone, of Bellerose, has been awarded a Dennis Callas Honors Scholarship in recognition of her academic achievements. Farrone is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in hotel and resort management.