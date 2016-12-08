FlushingBayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Dec. 8-14, 2016

Photos by James Farrell
Children and families join Councilmember Paul Vallone at the Children’s Holiday Parade.
Bayside Holiday Parade
On Sunday, Dec. 4, Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) and the Bayside Village BID held the third annual Children’s Holiday Parade. Schools and community groups marched down Bell Boulevard before a holiday celebration in front of the Long Island Railroad station on 41st Road.
PS 41 gave one of the many holiday performances at the Children’s Holiday Parade, singing Carols with Mr. Met and Santa Claus.
Santa Claus gets ready to activate the switch and light the holiday lights just off of Bell Boulevard on 41st Road.
The NYPD Police Band leads the Holiday Parade down Bell Boulevard.