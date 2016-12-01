Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Dec. 1-7, 2016

Share 1

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York, announces the recent service accomplishment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their initial commitment to serve community, state and nation.

The newest citizen soldiers to complete Army basic combat training and advanced individual training were welcomed to their units during a New York Army National Guard battle handoff ceremony.

Spc. Michael Singh from Queens Village was formally welcomed into the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-258th Field Artillery, during their transition ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Camp Smith Training Center in Cortlandt Manor.

Pvt. Shaquanna Smith from Jamaica was formally welcomed into the Company G (Forward Support Field Artillery), 427th Brigade Support Battalion during their transition ceremony on Nov. 6, at the Camp Smith Training Center in Cortlandt Manor.