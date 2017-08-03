Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: Aug. 3-9, 2017

Share 0

Several Queens students graduated in May from SUNY Delhi, including Flushing’s Adam Spangenberg (associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences—general studies), Jackson Heights’ Juan Molina (who earned an associate’s degree in construction management—design and build), Woodhaven’s Erik Alvarez (bachelor’s degree in construction management—design and build), South Richmond Hill’s Christal Gadsden (bachelor’s degree in restaurant and food service), Jamaica’s Dianny Felix (associate’s degree in veterinary science technology) and Springfield Gardens’ Orlett Johnson (who graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing).

Ithaca College has named several Queens students to its dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester—including Oakland Gardens’ Brooke Shilling and Zachary Myles, Flushing’s Annalise Haldeman, College Point’s Jessica Herman, Fresh Meadows’ John Flynn, Bellerose’s Joseph Smith, Forest Hills’ Lindsey Castle, Astoria’s Megan Schumacher, Woodside’s Lindsay Darlow and Kristina Sharra, Jackson Heights’ Sherley-Ann Belleus, Hollis’ Lucas Manfredi and Springfield Gardens’ Kourtney Varcoe.

Several Queens students also recently graduated from Ithaca College during the school’s May commencement ceremony, including Flushing’s Nathiel Tejada, East Elmhurst’s Lisbeth Perez, Elmhurst’s Taranjit Bhatti and Ridgewood’s Linette Goris Jaquez.

Flushing’s Luisa Posada has been named to the dean’s list at Union College for the spring 2017 semester. To make the list, students must obtain a 3.5 grade point average.

A number of Queens students recently graduated from SUNY Oswego during the school’s commencement ceremony in May. Students who received their degrees include Bayside’s Katie Marrano (zoology degree); Flushing’s Letisha Genyard (public justice degree); Oakland Gardens’ Rachel Zurita (who graduated cum laude with a communication and social interaction degree); Fresh Meadows’ Benjamin Laine (who graduated cum laude with a creative writing degree); Woodhaven’s Sidney Uquillas (who graduated cum laude with a psychology degree); Breezy Point’s Matthew Crockett (business administration degree); Rockaway Park’s Louis Cohen (business administration degree) and Jaime Krasner (broadcasting and mass communication degree); and East Elmhurst’s Nyasia Flowers.