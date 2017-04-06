Flushing/Bayside/Eastern Queens Focus: April 6-12, 2017

Share 0

Several local members of the Army National Guard were recently welcomed to their units during a battle handoff ceremony at the Jamaica Armory. Flushing’s Pfc. Jorge Solismedina joined Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, Flushing’s Pfc. Nataly Burgos became a member of Company C, 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion) and Flushing’s Vincente Kim (Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry).

Flushing’s Anita Ma has been selected by the Advisement Services Center at the University of Albany to be a peer advisor for the spring 2017 semester. Peer advisors are a highly select and comprehensively trained team of students who seek to assist in the college transition.

Delaware Valley University announced that it has accepted several Queens students— including East Elmhurst’s Shantel Mena and Corona’s Janice Olivares—for acceptance for the fall 2017 semester.

The University of Albany announced that two western Queens students—Corona’s Nikaurys Lantigua and Sunnyside’s Brian Pollard—have been added to the Tau Sigma National Honor Society, which recognizes and promotes the academic excellence and involvement of transfer students.