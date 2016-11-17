Flushing YMCA Hosts Award Ceremony

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

The Flushing YMCA held its 16th annual Community Service Awards Dinner, where it honored two respected community leaders: Betty Cheng, chief operating officer of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center; and Michael Nussbaum, publisher of the Queens Tribune. The event recognized the community accomplishments of these two local leaders, while presenting some of the assets that the YMCA brings to its community.

In her acceptance speech of the Distinguished Public Leadership Award, Cheng expressed gratitude.

“It is really my honor and I’m also humbled to receive this award. I’m actually very, very fortunate to be able to be affiliated with two great organizations in this community,” she said, citing her experience on the board and as the board chair of the Flushing YMCA.

She also emphasized the core values behind the Charles B. Wang Health Center.

“Our goal is to provide quality, culturally competent, affordable healthcare to everyone regardless of their ability to pay,” she said. “We believe healthcare is a right to everyone.”

Nussbaum received the Elda Ramratan Community Service Award for his contributions to the Flushing YMCA, as well as for his work with the Tribune and on several boards for public and private enterprises. In his speech, he reflected on growing up in the area, and chided those who do not give back to their community.

“The ones I criticize are the major players that we know of in Flushing, those players that have made a lot of money here. The corporations, the businesses and yes, the developers. This Y is such an integral part of this community. It needs their support,” he said. “They take money out of this community; they need to put the money back in this community, and that is something that our paper will fight.”

Throughout the night, there were a number of showcases and speeches demonstrating the work that the Flushing YMCA does, as well as speeches by elected officials U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing). A group of children who have benefited from the center performed a few songs, and there was an educational video about the Rowe Scholarship, a program that identifies struggling youth and provides them with individualized access to academic resources to help put them on a path to college. Additionally, Jeffrey Franco, a ninth-grader, spoke about how the YMCA’s Beacon Center helped him manage behavioral problems and put him on a path to playing football at Holy Cross High School.

“They spent time with me and allowed me to say what was bothering me,” he said. “Not only am I getting a great education; I also play football for Holy Cross because of the things that I learned from the YMCA and Beacon–things like taking responsibility for my life, for my education and setting goals for myself.”

