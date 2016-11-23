Flushing Town Hall Hosts String Quartet

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Flushing Town Hall will be hosting the world-renowned string quartet, Brooklyn Rider, on Friday, Dec. 2 for an evening of innovative chamber music, courtesy of the organization Five Boroughs Music Festival.

Brooklyn Rider is a chamber music group that is famed for bending the boundaries of the genre. It is well known for presenting a diverse repertoire ranging from classical to contemporary music, as well as original compositions and unique collaborations. This year, for instance, Brooklyn Rider will release So Many Things with classical singer Anne Sofie von Otter, which will include music by Colin Jacobsen, Sting, Kate Bush and Elvis Costello, among others. The group consists of Johnny Gandelsman on violin, Colin Jacobsen on violin, Nicholas Cords on Viola and Michael Nicolas on cello.

Their December performance will include four pieces. One of those pieces is “Mishima” by Philip Glass, the legendary American composer famously associated with the minimalist movement of the early 1960s. Brooklyn Rider knows Glass well—in 2011, Glass commissioned the group to record his complete string quartets, including “Mishima.”

Two of the other pieces include the early-20th‒century composer Leoš Janáček’s String Quartet No. 1, also known as “The Kreutzer Sonata,” as well as the legendary classic, Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor. The last piece is an original composition by band member Colin Jacobsen called “BTT.” The piece is a perfect example of how Brooklyn Rider attempts to subvert the expectations of chamber music as it pays tribute to the rock, jazz and punk musicians who dominated the New York downtown music scene in the ’70s and ’80s, including Glenn Branca, John Lurie, Meredith Monk, the Velvet Underground, the Ramones and more.

Some of the group’s other works include 2016’s The Fiction Issue, which featured music by Gabriel Kahane; 2013’s The Imposter with renowned banjo player Béla Fleck; and its debut album in 2008, Passport.

Outside of this performance, the Brooklyn Rider performers will also be kicking off a tour for their new album, which will take them to stops around Europe and the United States, ranging from Carnegie Hall to the Opernhaus Zurich. After performances in July, the group will tour the United States with choreographer Brian Brooks and former New York City Ballet prima ballerina Wendy Whelan for a performance titled Some of a Thousand Words. The piece features live onstage performances accompanied by Whelan’s foreground dancing to pieces by John Luther Adams, Tyondai Braxton and more.

The event at Flushing Town Hall begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for Flushing Town Hall members and seniors, and $10 for students. They are available at www.5bmf.org, the website of the event’s sponsor, Five Boroughs Music Festival.

Five Boroughs Music Festival is a group that collaborates with local cultural centers to present affordable chamber music to all five of New York City’s boroughs. The group focuses on giving the spotlight to up-and-coming artists. Interested music fans can browse the website to see some of their other upcoming performances, such as Five Borough Songbook, Volume II, a collection of 20 new commissions inspired by New York City places, themes and poetry. It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music and on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Flushing Town Hall.

