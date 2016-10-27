Flushing Town Hall Celebrates Diwali

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Flushing Town Hall will host a multicultural and musical Diwali celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The celebration will feature internationally renowned musicians and dancers from India, Bangladesh, Guyana and Suriname along with various workshops, traditional food and family-friendly activities. The three-hour celebration begins at 1 p.m.

The celebration will also include henna painting, and the workshops will focus on “rangoli” decorative design and dance. It will feature installations of traditional South Asian dress and Indian food and jewelry for sale.

Diwali, which comes from the Sanskrit word meaning “row of lights,” is an important holiday in Hinduism, but its themes of renewal and growth transcend religion.

“Diwali is a festive time of gift-giving, charity and sharing in feasts with loved ones,” said Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall, in a statement. “We are excited to continue this tradition at Flushing Town Hall and to provide an experience that fills all senses: musical performances, classical dance, traditional food, henna painting, fashion and much more.”

The renowned performers expected to attend have impressive résumés.

Dancer Abha Roy has mastered Kathak, a classic northern Indian dance form, since beginning her career in 1984. Roy served as a commissioned representative of Indian dance for the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, dancing Kathak around the world. She is also a teacher who has conducted workshops and classes for New York City schools, libraries and museums since 1992.

Roy’s student of 13 years, Sarika Persaud, will also be performing. Persaud debuted as a professional dancer in October 2014, and she is currently a doctoral student at Pace University.

Surinamese musician Babloe Shankar has been learning, teaching and performing traditional Indo-Caribbean folk music for 40 years. He is a singer and a skilled player of the dholak, a type of drum, and he frequently performs at Hindu religious functions as an integral member of New York’s Indo-Caribbean community. Additionally, he has performed in Holland, South Africa, Mauritius and across the Caribbean.

Other performers include Indian dancer Zeel Shah, Guyanese dancer Melisa Bhagwandin and Bangladeshi dancer Anup K. Das.

The festival is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Department of Cultural Affairs, the National Endowment of the Arts, the Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Con Edison and the New York Community Bank Foundation. It is the second annual Diwali festival at Flushing Town Hall.

Tickets to the event cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and children. For members, those prices drop to $15 for adults and $10 for students and children. Tickets are available now at www.flushingtownhall.org. Additionally, Flushing Town Hall is hosting two school shows for grades four through eight on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Interested parties can call (718) 463-7700 or email education@flushingtownhall.org.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.