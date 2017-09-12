Flushing Town Hall Announces Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

With the kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month just three days away, Flushing Town Hall has announced a series of events that celebrate the month.

Leading off the celebration on Sept. 22 is Jose Conde Electric & Ola Fresca, who will feature original tropical dance music with Cuban rhythms that explore genres such as salsa, timba, funk, rock and afrobeat. Jose Conde and his Cuban salsa band, Ola Fresca, are expected to transform the auditorium into a dance-inspiring musical journey from Miami to New York, but featuring the flavors of Havana. The performers will provide dance lessons at 7 p.m. and are expected to start the concert by 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at $16 for members and $10 for students.

The Garifuna Collective, a world music group from Dangriga Belize that features Belize’s Umalali, will take the stage on Oct. 6 for a tribute performance to the rich heritage carried forward by Garifuna women, who are from Belize, Guatemala and Honduras. The group is expected to bring its powerful call-and-response songs to the stage using traditional Garifuna drums, maracas, turtle shells, acoustic and electric guitars and bass. The show will begin at 7 p.m. with a drum workshop that will be followed by a concert at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at $16 for members and $10 for students.

Concluding Flushing Town Hall’s Hispanic Heritage celebration on Oct. 15 is 123 Andres, which is aimed at children and families. Latin Grammy-winning Andres will take the audience on a cultural journey of Latin America through an introduction of language, music and dance, allowing families to sing and dance along to the rhythms, while gaining an understanding of both the English and Spanish vocabulary. During the performance, children will be asked to use their imaginations to ride an airplane. A family workshop will take place at 1 p.m. and is followed by the concert at 2:15 p.m. Tickets are on sale at $16 for members, $10 for students, $8 for children and $6 for members’ children.

For more information visit www.Flushingtownhall.org.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.