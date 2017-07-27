Flushing Sewer Work Hours Change After Traffic Problems

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) unexpectedly began emergency sewer repairs at the corner of Main Street and 41st Avenue in Flushing on July 26, rerouting buses and creating frenzied traffic conditions, according to Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing).

According to Scott Sieber, a spokesman for Koo’s office, Koo only learned about the construction “when the councilman walked by” around 10:30 a.m. The situation was causing traffic buildups, and southbound buses on Main Street were being rerouted to Kissena Boulevard. Koo expressed frustration for what he described as a lack of coordination between DEP and the community.

“My office received zero notification on the timing of these repairs, which have added significant delays to one of the busiest transit hubs in the city,” he said in a statement. “Today, I told the DEP that such lack of communication is unacceptable, and the commissioner has since apologized, and assured my office that traffic agents will be deployed to ease congestion.”

Koo initially announced that bus and vehicle traffic would continue to be rerouted as construction continued, sharing a DEP advisory on his Facebook page that work would be carried out from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the next two weeks. However, a visit to the area today confirmed that no construction was ongoing. A DEP spokesman told the Queens Tribune that repair work hours have changed following yesterday’s initial schedule, and that all work will be carried out at night.

“DEP representatives have been in repeated contact with the councilman’s office and the local community board in regard to the emergency construction taking place at this location to repair a broken sewer,” the spokesman said. “DEP has also been in contact with other city agencies as well, including DOT, since all permitting for DEP emergency construction goes through DOT.”

The spokesman added that the DEP could not formulate a timeline for repairs until the roadway has been excavated down to the sewer.

Many Flushing residents were confused by the sudden construction yesterday—while there has been a yearlong construction project to widen sidewalks along Main Street, unrelated to DEP’s sewer repair project, most of that work takes place at night, and the daytime construction yesterday was out of the ordinary.

“Yesterday was different; It was really a mess,” said Milo Marouf, a longtime food vendor who runs a cart near the intersection. “This area here, they need somebody to direct the traffic.”

Marouf added that many people were waiting by the bus stop near the corner of Main Street and 41st Ave, unaware that buses had been rerouted.

“They don’t have nobody to direct them, whether the buses are going to stop,” he said.

The Queens Tribune has reached out to the MTA and is awaiting a response.

And Tony Chen, whose Red Bowl Noodle Shop restaurant is located just outside the work zone, said he did not expect the construction.

“We lost customers,” he told the Queens Tribune.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.