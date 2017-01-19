Flushing Philanthropist Kupferberg Dies At 97

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Throughout his life, Flushing-born philanthropist Max Kupferberg gave his hometown everything he had, donating to a vast number of neighborhood institutions. He believed it was the least he could do for the community that made his dreams come true.

“He really loved this place because it was so good to him and he felt this huge obligation to pay it back,” said Mark Kupferberg, Max’s nephew. “And he did.”

Last week, Kupferberg’s saga of giving came to an end. The philanthropist died on Jan. 4 at age 97.

As Flushing changed and developed into the busy urban center that it is today, Kupferberg remained loyal to his hometown. In 1946, he started the manufacturing company Kepco with his three brothers and it became a mainstay in the Flushing business community. He generously supported a number of Queens-based organizations, including Flushing Hospital and Medical Center, the YMCA, Queens Botanical Garden and many more.

Kupferberg’s influence will always be most visible at Queens College. After graduating from Flushing High School, he was a part of Queens College’s first incoming class in 1937. He graduated in 1942 with a physics degree. Kupferberg gave back to the school, making a donation with his wife, Selma, of $10 million to the Colden Performing Arts Center in 2006, prompting the school to rename it the Selma and Max Kupferberg Center for the Visual and Performing Arts.

In addition to starting Kepco, Max would go on to serve as a civilian employee for the Manhattan Project, the research initiative at the Los Alamos Laboratory to develop the first nuclear weapon during World War II.

His time at Queens College opened many doors for him, according to his nephew Mark.

“I think probably the thing that made the best impression that he spoke about was how he really learned to communicate effectively there,” said Mark, who is the vice president of manufacturing and engineering at Kepco, while his father, Kenneth, was Max’s twin brother and co-founder of the company. “Both he and my father said the most important course that they took there was public speaking.”

The Queens College community will also miss Kupferberg, according to Queens College President Felix Matos Rodriguez, who described him as a “dynamic presence on campus.”

“With great sorrow we note the passing of Max Kupferberg, Queens College class of 1942,” said Rodriguez in a statement. “His family’s transformational gift was instrumental in revitalizing the arts at Queens College, making the campus the cultural epicenter of Queens. He received both an honorary degree from [Queens College] and our special Q award, which goes to those who embody our motto: We Learn So That We May Serve … We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. His passion for education and the arts remains an enduring inspiration to his Queens College community.”

Max was always amazed at how Flushing—and Queens in general—allowed risk-taking entrepreneurs and dreamers to flourish, according to Mark. It was the sense of boundless possibility that made the neighborhood seem so magical to Max and made him feel the need to give back.

“He was born long before there was such a thing as Disneyland,” said Mark. “But for him this was like Disneyland. For him and my father, they could do anything here, whether it was grow vegetables in their garden or build contraptions or start a business. This was a place where anything for them was possible, especially going to Queens College, which was huge for him.”

But Mark will miss his uncle’s sense of humor the most.

“He was always a very sweet guy, always a great sense of humor,” he said. “He had a twinkle in his eye that was always very nice.”

