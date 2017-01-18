Flushing Pedestrian Killed At Vision Zero Site

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A 65-year-old man was killed in Flushing on Jan. 11 after a 2002 Dodge Caravan crashed into him at the intersection of Main Street and 58th Avenue. The driver, who remained at the scene and has not been charged, was travelling south on Main Street when the accident occurred and the victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens with head trauma and later pronounced dead.

The accident comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero Initiative, which has pledged to eliminate traffic fatalities in New York City, is facing scrutiny. Last week, the mayor defended the plan, which saw the fewest ever traffic-related deaths last year at 229, down from 234 in 2015. However, critics pointed out that while fewer motorists died, there was an increase in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities. Other critics said that traffic fatalities are not dropping fast enough to meet the mayor’s goal of zero traffic fatalities by 2024.

The man was crossing the street just south of the marked crosswalk at the intersection, according to the NYPD. He stopped at the double yellow line in the middle of Main Street and then took a step backwards into the southbound lane, just as the Dodge Caravan was driving by. The investigation remains ongoing.

The accident occurred on Main Street, in one of the Department of Transportation (DOT) “Priority Corridors” for the Vision Zero plan, according to DOT’s Pedestrian Safety Plan for Queens. These corridors are stretches of street that have higher numbers of collisions, injuries and fatalities than others. According to the Pedestrian Safety Plan, there are 47 Priority Corridors in Queens. The Main Street Corridor stretches from Northern Boulevard to Queens Boulevard, with most accidents centering a little further north of the most recent accident site, in busy Downtown Flushing.

Between 2011 and 2016, there were six traffic fatalities in this corridor, according to city records. All six were pedestrians and one, in 2013, was only a block away from the latest fatality, at the intersection of Main Street and 57th Road. These two intersections alone saw 30 injuries between 2011 and 2016. Main Street and 58th Avenue saw six pedestrian injuries from 2011-2016, none of which were severe, according to a DOT spokesperson

A spokeswoman from the DOT said that the area had undergone many safety improvements.

“DOT implemented offset bus lanes as traffic calming measures and high visibility crosswalks at the intersection in October 2015,” the spokeswoman said. “We also added a pedestrian island two blocks north at Main Street and Booth Memorial Avenue in July 2016. The corridor received a number of pedestrian head starts, including one at Main Street and 58th Avenue in May 2016 and has been retimed for the 25 mph speed limit to discourage speeding during overnight hours. We will review the intersection explore additional safety enhancements where feasible.”

Bob Hopkins, owner of the Total Care Pharmacy at the intersection where the accident occurred, said he hadn’t seen a particular trend of accidents at the intersection. However, he added that Main Street had become more congested ever since the dedicated bus lane was put in. This, he said, sometimes encourages some reckless behavior.

“There are a whole three, four blocks of bumper-to-bumper traffic, so as soon as they see a break, they accelerate,” he said of drivers in the area. “It’s certainly not making things safer.”

He also added that people regularly cross the street against the light and outside of the crosswalk.

