Flushing Night Out Coming To Quaker Meeting House

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

For the third time, a historic spot in Flushing will play host to an outdoor night market.

On Aug. 18 and 19, the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the third annual Flushing Night Out, a outdoor market complete with live music and other entertainment that sets up in a different historic spot each year. This year’s location is the nationally landmarked Flushing Quaker Meeting House, the 1694 house of worship considered the oldest in New York.

The event will feature food from local restaurants and businesses like Dumpling Galaxy, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, Joey Bats Sweets, New Asian Foods, Cat Mint Wheel and more. Additionally, the Legends of Motown Revue and Session Band will be on hand to provide music.

“Flushing Night Out offers a unique programming mix of arts and live entertainment from our community, in addition to its main draw of world cuisines converging at one location,” said John Choe, the Flushing Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. “We want to showcase the fantastic culture unique to Flushing and this year, we are proud to partner with the Flushing Meeting House to provide an unforgettable summer weekend of history mingled with food and music.”

Last year’s event took place at Flushing High School, and the year before took place at Flushing Town Hall.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a “special preview,” with a $5 admission, with proceeds going to the preservation fund of the Flushing Meeting House. After that, the event is free to attend.

For more information, visit www.flushingnightout.com.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.