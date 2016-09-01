Flushing Night Out Closes Summer Run

Share 1

Flushing Night Out, a night market that showcases local artists and entrepreneurs, closed out its second year on Friday on the front lawn of Flushing High School. It was the fourth and final night market of the summer, and it featured giveaways, vendor stands run by up-and-coming entrepreneurs, a “DIY Village” for families to do arts and crafts, and performances from hip hop artists Jaeki Cho and Bohan Phoenix.

The night market was inspired by similar markets in Taiwan and South Korean, and last week’s event mixed those influences with local Queens culture. The theme was “(718) Love,” a celebration of Queens artists and businesses. The event was created by the Flushing Chamber of Commerce, and its hope is that it will expand and become a staple in the community that will get Flushing natives to be more involved in and excited about the local business and arts community.

“This is actually a great place for new businesses, new entrepreneurs,” said John Choe, executive director for the Flushing Chamber of Commerce. He said it allows local businesses to test the waters in the community. “If it’s popular, maybe it’s something that they can really invest in a storefront,” he said.

Cho, the Flushing native who would be performing later in the night, spoke of how meaningful the event was, as pedestrians strolled along the high school grounds buying treats and families sat around picnic tables in the DIY Village.

“I grew up in Flushing,” he said. “I always wanted something like this.”

Some of the vendors included Snowdays, which specializes in shaved cream—a mixture between shaved ice and ice cream; Suda, a South-American-themed clothing line; and Catmint Wheel Cakes, who served waffle-like desserts from Taiwan called wheel cakes.

Ovie Rahman, the general manager for the Queens branch of Snowdays, said that the event allows the company to reach out to the children who its product.

“One of our main goals is to make as many kids as happy as possible,” Rahman said.

Passersby spoke of how the event gave them opportunities to try new things.

“I like it. A lot of vendors I’ve never seen before,” said blogger Nicole Solimano, 36. “It introduces people to food and the vendors that they normally would just walk by on the street and just not enter.”

-James Farrell