Flushing Murder Suspects Apprehended

Two suspects in the May 31 killing of a Bayside man have been apprehended and charged with murder.

Roberto Abrego, 23, and Jose Alvarenga, 27, were arrested on July 27 at 12 p.m. According to published reports, the two men are suspected of being members of the MS-13 gang, and authorities are considering the crime to be related to gang activities.

Officers from the 109th precinct responded to a call on May 31 just after midnight and arrived at a Flushing supermarket at 40-38 162 Street to find Fernando Gonzalez-Chavez, 39, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The two suspects were also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

-James Farrell