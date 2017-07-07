Flushing Library Offering Free Tickets to Shakespeare in the Park

Share 0

Free tickets to Shakespeare in the Park will be available at Flushing’s Queens Library branch, located at 41-17 Main St., beginning on July 14 at 12 p.m., according to the Queens Library’s website.

The tickets are for that evening’s performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 8 p.m. The performance is located at the Delacorte Theater, located at 81 Central Park West.

Shakespeare in the Park is a yearly program at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater that is produced by the Public Theater. The program consists of free-to-attend, outdoor reproductions of some of William Shakespeare’s most well-known plays.

For more information on the tickets available at Flushing Library, call 718-661-1200.

-James Farrell