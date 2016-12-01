Flushing Library Hosts Tree Lighting

Share 0

The Flushing Development Center held its 16th annual tree lighting ceremony in front of the Queens Public Library in Flushing on Tuesday night. The event drew a festive crowd on the library’s outdoor plaza despite the rainy weather.

A number of local officials attended the event, including Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), representatives from Community Board 7 and the event’s sponsors, which included the Queens Botanical Garden. Flushing Development Center President Fred Fu organized the event and served as MC.

Christmas music played over speakers and faded to give way to an introductory magic show by Master Wu, who delighted children by making toy jewelry appear in boxes and throwing it into the crowd.

Koo counted down the tree lighting, and sponsors expressed their excitement over the event before a group of children from the Chinese American Planning Council’s Queens School-Age Child Care Center at PS 20 sang Christmas carols in Santa hats.

-James Farrell