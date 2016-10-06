Flushing HS Soccer Headed For Playoffs

Share 0

BY DAVID RUSSELL

The Flushing Diablos soccer team is off to a 4-1-1 start as the halfway point is upon them and they look to make the postseason. “Barring a meltdown, we should be in the playoffs which is our goal,” said Head Coach Pat Torney.

Flushing’s only loss came to RFK High School when they gave up two second half goals in a 2-1 defeat. It’s been a tight race in the Public School Athletic League standings. “I find that the top four teams in the division are very close,” Torney said.

Torney’s team has a mix of veterans and underclassmen. The captain of the team is Jose Ramirez, a three-year varsity forward-midfielder. Another team leader is Miguel Vilchis, a senior midfielder. And there is goalkeeper David Gallego who is a senior in his first year with the team. Those are only three of the 31 players on the Diablos. “We have flexibility,” Torney said. “We can do 11-on-11 scrimmages.”

The roster has expanded since Torney became the coach five years ago. A few seasons ago, Flushing had a strong season and entered the playoffs as the number three seed although they were upset in the playoffs. But the program is drawing more attention. “It’s evolving over time,” Torney said. “We started with a small group. Success breeds interest. I’m turning people away at this point. It’s a nice problem to have.”

Torney has been busy holding tryouts for his Bayside baseball team, which won the PSAL title in June. And he’s helping set up the Sullivan Games in a few weeks. And he’ll be assisting Wayne Crawford’s basketball team at Newtown High School. “It’s not unusual to have 15 hour days at this point,” Torney said.