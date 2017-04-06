Flushing HS Principal Investigated By DOE

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The city is investigating the principal of Flushing High School following allegations that he instructed teachers to teach algebra to their students, rather than geometry, to boost graduation rates while they were taking classes that earned them geometry credits.

The city Department of Education confirmed that Principal Tyee Chin is currently under investigation by the Office of Special Investigation following a referral in December. Chin declined to comment until the investigation was complete.

A report in the New York Post outlines the allegations at the school, which is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Renewal Schools Program” that aims to improve failing schools. That program has received scrutiny regarding efficacy and consequences.

According to the Post, Chin demanded that teachers aim to pass 75 percent of their students. But hundreds of kids who passed their algebra classes failed their Regents algebra exam—a requirement for graduation. According to the Post, five teachers alleged in a letter to the DOE’s Special Commissioner of Investigation Richard Condon that Chin ordered that 254 students who had advanced to geometry be taught algebra during their assigned geometry classes.

“We believe that this is a deliberate attempt…to fraudulently boost graduation rates and meet the Renewal School benchmarks,” the teachers wrote in the letter.

“Ensuring academic integrity at our schools is critical and we investigate any allegation of academic misconduct,” said DOE spokesman Michael Aciman.

Chin’s investigation reverberated in another Flushing school this week—Townsend Harris High School, where students, parents and teachers have waged an ongoing battle to remove its interim-acting principal, Rosemarie Jahoda.

While principal candidates are typically kept confidential during the C-30 principal-selection process, student reporters at Townsend Harris’ school newspaper, The Classic, identified Chin as one of four candidates selected from a pool of 38 to receive interviews for the position. Chin is now the second of those four to be under investigation by the DOE at some point during the school’s principal-selection process. Jahoda, per a Classic report, was previously under investigation for allegations that she denied students mandated services during her tenure as assistant principal of mathematics at the Bronx High School of Science.

That particular investigation into Jahoda, however, has been closed, with no charges, said Aciman, who would not clarify whether any other investigations were being conducted on candidates for Townsend Harris, other than Chin.

There is no specific regulation precluding an applicant under investigation from being in the principal candidate pool, which the superintendent selects from a larger applicant pool for “Level 1” interviews with members of the school community. The superintendent makes the final appointment based on Level 1 recommendations. Before that final appointment, candidates’ names must be “submitted to the Office of Special Investigations, the Office of the Special Commissioner of Investigation and the Office of Personnel Investigations for clearance,” per DOE rules.

Franco Scardino, a social studies teacher and United Federation of Teachers representative at Townsend Harris, serves on the Level 1 Committee. He could not speak about Chin or Jahoda directly, since Level 1 members are bound by confidentiality. But he shared general concerns about the process and argued that the DOE does not disclose investigations unless inquiries are made about specific allegations.

“It would seem to me that the system could have a mechanism where it can be reported to the superintendent that an investigation is open and ongoing,” he said. “You don’t have to reveal the nature of the investigation, but I think as soon as we know that being investigated ultimately disqualifies you from being appointed, why even consider someone who you may not be able to appoint?”

Elaine Lindsey, Townsend Harris’ superintendent, did not respond to a request for comment.