Flushing To Host 5K Run

The Guardians of Flushing Bay will host its first-ever 5K Fun Run on April 15 along the Flushing Bay Promenade. The event starts at 9 a.m. and is open to all ages.

The waterfront event will help the Guardians to raise awareness about the potential of the Flushing Bay waterfront, which the group says is drastically underutilized.

The event is donation only and there is a $10 minimum donation. Participants will receive a reusable water bottle. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and bag storage will be available on site. The Flushing Bay Promenade is located at 1 Marina Road in Flushing. To register, visit http://flushing-bay-5k.eventbrite.com.